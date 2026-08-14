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Worried your toddler isn’t getting enough iron? Here’s what parents need to know

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Drinking a lot of cow’s milk can increase your child’s risk of low iron. Here’s what to look out for.The Conversation


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