Indigenous people want violence out of their communities. Here’s a new approach
By Michaela Spencer, Senior Research Fellow, the Northern Institute, Charles Darwin University
Annunciata Nunuk Wilson, Indigenous community-based researcher, Indigenous Knowledge
Janine Cooper, Indigenous community-based researcher, Indigenous Knowledge
Latisha Marranytya, Indigenous community-based researcher, Indigenous Knowledge
Troy Mardigan, Indigenous community-based researcher, Indigenous Knowledge
Elders say there are many drivers of community violence and unrest that go unaddressed by typical law and order responses. Here’s what they’re doing instead.
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© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 13, 2026