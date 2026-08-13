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From Count Binface to AI Steve: why are we voting for joke candidates?

By Isabella Podwinski, Social Media Producer, The Conversation
While their antics might make us pay attention to election campaigns, how did we end up with joke candidates as part of our political culture?The Conversation


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