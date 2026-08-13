Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The FIFA World Cup should belong to fans, not super-rich investors

By Jordan Zalis, SSHRC Postdoctoral Fellow, International Institute for Critical Studies in Improvisation, University of Guelph
Alexander Castleton, Associate Professor of Sociology and Academic Director of the Politics, Philosophy and Economics Program, University of Montevideo; Carleton University
An institution that belongs to everyone and to no one is a fragile thing. It survives on a shared conviction that some goods are not for sale and belong to the community.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New laws to make tech companies pay for news will help, but there are 4 key problems
~ A-level results: key takeaways for language learning
~ Don’t know what to do after your exams? Six ways to find your next step
~ Why children often eat less in hot weather – and when parents should worry
~ Got ice-cream brain freeze? Here’s what is happening
~ Why snake venom may have evolved to catch dinner, not for defence
~ Russia bets on ballistic missiles to combat the success of Ukraine’s drone warfare
~ Safe havens protect Australian mammals from invasive predators. Why aren’t they working for other animal groups?
~ Why the $2.5 billion Tomago aluminium deal is no ordinary bailout
~ As Brisbane 2032 gets closer, Australian girls are quitting organised sports. What can be done?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter