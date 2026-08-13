The FIFA World Cup should belong to fans, not super-rich investors
By Jordan Zalis, SSHRC Postdoctoral Fellow, International Institute for Critical Studies in Improvisation, University of Guelph
Alexander Castleton, Associate Professor of Sociology and Academic Director of the Politics, Philosophy and Economics Program, University of Montevideo; Carleton University
An institution that belongs to everyone and to no one is a fragile thing. It survives on a shared conviction that some goods are not for sale and belong to the community.
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- Thursday, August 13, 2026