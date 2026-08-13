Ancient forests took 100,000 years to recover from the last global warming period similar to today – Wyoming fossils reveal what happened
By Regan E. Dunn, Associate Curator at La Brea Tar Pits and Museum; Adjunct Professor of Earth Sciences, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Understanding what happened in these forests 56 million years ago may help humanity recognize similar thresholds before we cross them again, the lead author of a new study writes.
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- Thursday, August 13, 2026