Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two subsea cables off Perth suffer ‘concerning’ damage. Lasers could help protect them

By Bill Corcoran, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Systems Engineering, Monash University
Allison Kealy, Director, Innovative Planet Institute, Swinburne University of Technology
Arnan Mitchell, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence in Optical Microcombs for Breakthrough Science, RMIT University
Luke H. Broadley, Research Assistant, Electronic Engineering, RMIT University
Earlier this week, Bevan Slattery, the chief executive of subsea cable company SubCo, announced that two cables had experienced faults over the weekend. He deemed it a “concerning development” because these “submarine cables are the digital lifeblood of our nation”.

Slattery called on federal police to investigate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New laws to make tech companies pay for news will help, but there are 4 key problems
~ A-level results: key takeaways for language learning
~ Don’t know what to do after your exams? Six ways to find your next step
~ Why children often eat less in hot weather – and when parents should worry
~ Got ice-cream brain freeze? Here’s what is happening
~ Why snake venom may have evolved to catch dinner, not for defence
~ Russia bets on ballistic missiles to combat the success of Ukraine’s drone warfare
~ Safe havens protect Australian mammals from invasive predators. Why aren’t they working for other animal groups?
~ Why the $2.5 billion Tomago aluminium deal is no ordinary bailout
~ As Brisbane 2032 gets closer, Australian girls are quitting organised sports. What can be done?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter