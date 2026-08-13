Two subsea cables off Perth suffer ‘concerning’ damage. Lasers could help protect them
By Bill Corcoran, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Systems Engineering, Monash University
Allison Kealy, Director, Innovative Planet Institute, Swinburne University of Technology
Arnan Mitchell, Director, ARC Centre of Excellence in Optical Microcombs for Breakthrough Science, RMIT University
Luke H. Broadley, Research Assistant, Electronic Engineering, RMIT University
Earlier this week, Bevan Slattery, the chief executive of subsea cable company SubCo, announced that two cables had experienced faults over the weekend. He deemed it a “concerning development” because these “submarine cables are the digital lifeblood of our nation”.
Slattery called on federal police to investigate…
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- Thursday, August 13, 2026