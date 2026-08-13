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Storms of dust and sand are another sign our climate is changing. Two experts explain

By Tegan Clark, PhD Candidate, College of Systems and Society, Australian National University
Isabelle Finlay, PhD Candidate, Geography and Environment, Loughborough University
Imagine you wake up one morning and look out your window. You see a sky of red, hear a ferocious blast of wind and watch as tree branches creak and crack.

No, the apocalypse has not descended on your local neighbourhood. You’ve just been caught in the middle of a dust storm.

These storms form when strong winds lift sand and dust particles into the atmosphere. Of the two, sand storms typically occur closer to the ground and travel shorter distances. Finer dust…The Conversation


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