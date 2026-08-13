Trauma can trigger psychosis – and talk therapy can help treat both
By Leila Jameel, Trial Co-ordinator and Research Therapist, Swinburne University of Technology
Ngoc Anh Do, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Rachel Brand, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
If you hear “psychosis”, what do you think of?
Many people believe psychosis is a brain disorder and only hear about it on the news in relation to a violent or traumatic crime.
In fact, psychosis is not a diagnosis. It’s a collection of symptoms that affect your mind and how you interpret the world. People experiencing psychosis are more…
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- Thursday, August 13, 2026