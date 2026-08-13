Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Keep International Force in Lebanon to Protect Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An armored vehicle of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrols a town in southern Lebanon, April 29, 2026. © 2026 Frederic Petry/Hans Lucas via Reuters The United Nations Security Council should ensure that an international force remains in southern Lebanon to protect civilians and deter human rights abuses by the Israeli military and Hezbollah, Human Rights Watch said today. In August 2025, the Security Council unanimously decided to extend the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which first deployed in 1978, one final time…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New laws to make tech companies pay for news will help, but there are 4 key problems
~ A-level results: key takeaways for language learning
~ Don’t know what to do after your exams? Six ways to find your next step
~ Why children often eat less in hot weather – and when parents should worry
~ Got ice-cream brain freeze? Here’s what is happening
~ Why snake venom may have evolved to catch dinner, not for defence
~ Russia bets on ballistic missiles to combat the success of Ukraine’s drone warfare
~ Safe havens protect Australian mammals from invasive predators. Why aren’t they working for other animal groups?
~ Why the $2.5 billion Tomago aluminium deal is no ordinary bailout
~ As Brisbane 2032 gets closer, Australian girls are quitting organised sports. What can be done?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter