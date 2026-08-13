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A new class of metals could transform Africa’s clean energy economy – scientists explain

By Michael Oluwatosin Bodunrin, Associate professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Abdalrhaman Koko, Senior scientist, National Physical Laboratory
Nihad Omer, Assistant professor, Sudan University of Science and Technology
For centuries, useful metals have been developed by starting with one core element and adding small amounts of other elements. Steel, for example, is composed primarily of iron; carbon is added in varied amounts to produce different grades of steel. Bronze is made up of copper and tin. These mixtures are known as alloys.

Africa already supplies several of the metals used in alloys. Yet the continent captures far less value from designing and manufacturing advanced materials than from mining the ores that make them possible. For example, the continent suppliesThe Conversation


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