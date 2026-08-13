Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran oil spill: the war is leaving environmental scars that ceasefires cannot heal

By Nima Shokri, Executive Co-Director, Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), United Nations University; Technical University of Hamburg
Oil slicks moving along Iran’s southern coast have reached the Hara mangrove forests of Qeshm Island. Iranian authorities say the extent of the contamination is still being assessed and the source of the oil pollution has not yet been established. But several oil spills have been detected in the region since the war between the US and Iran began.

The


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New laws to make tech companies pay for news will help, but there are 4 key problems
~ A-level results: key takeaways for language learning
~ Don’t know what to do after your exams? Six ways to find your next step
~ Why children often eat less in hot weather – and when parents should worry
~ Got ice-cream brain freeze? Here’s what is happening
~ Why snake venom may have evolved to catch dinner, not for defence
~ Russia bets on ballistic missiles to combat the success of Ukraine’s drone warfare
~ Safe havens protect Australian mammals from invasive predators. Why aren’t they working for other animal groups?
~ Why the $2.5 billion Tomago aluminium deal is no ordinary bailout
~ As Brisbane 2032 gets closer, Australian girls are quitting organised sports. What can be done?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter