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High infant formula milk prices are putting babies at risk

By Amy Brown, Professor of Child Public Health, Swansea University
Aimee Grant, Associate Professor in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
To afford milk parents described restricting their own food or heating, getting into debt and returning from maternity leave very early.The Conversation


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