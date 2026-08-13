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Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s Supreme Court Bars Pro-Peace Party from Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawyer Vitaly Iskakov (left), attorney Gadzhi Aliyev (center) and Chairman of the Yabloko political party, Nikolai Rybakov, attend a hearing on a lawsuit filed by the Rodina (Motherland) party seeking to bar the Yabloko party from the State Duma election, at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, August 10, 2026. © 2026 Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik via AP Photo The Supreme Court of Russia canceled on August 10 the registration of a key opposition party, Yabloko (Apple), for the upcoming elections to the State Duma, Russia’s lower parliament chamber.Yabloko’s…


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