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Human Rights Observatory

South Africa Names Gender Apartheid. Now It Should Act.

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants hold signs during a gender-based violence protest at the forecourt of the botanical gardens in Johannesburg, SouthAfrica, November 21, 2025. © 2025 Misper Apawu/AP Photo At South Africa’s National Women’s Day commemoration on August 9, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke, among other things, about the Taliban’s systematic oppression of women and girls in Afghanistan. Standing alongside him, Malala Yousafzai urged governments to recognize this system for what Afghan women have long called it: gender apartheid.“South Africans know what it means when the law…


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