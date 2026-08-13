Wildfire-damaged historic buildings may not be as ruined as they appear, but saving them means acting fast
By Rebecca Napolitano, Associate Professor of Architectural Engineering, Penn State
Giorgia Giardina, Associate Professor of Geo-Monitoring and Data Analytics, Delft University of Technology
Tiago Miguel Ferreira, Assistant Professor in Structural Mechanics and Structures, Universidade de Lisboa
The damage is sometimes only centimeters deep. Three engineers explain the colors of burned masonry and other signs preservationists look for amid another destructive fire year.
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- Thursday, August 13, 2026