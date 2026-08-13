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Teens are turning to AI chatbots for emotional support – here’s how to keep kids safe

By Phoebe S. Moore, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, UMass Chan Medical School
Megan Kelly, Professor of Psychiatry, UMass Chan Medical School
Yael Dvir, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, UMass Chan Medical School
It’s 2 a.m., and a teenage girl, worrying about a friend issue, lies awake. Rather than wake her parents, she picks up her phone, opens an AI app and types, “I’m so stressed out, I can’t sleep.”

A reply arrives swiftly: “I’m sorry you’re dealing with this. Want to tell me a bit about what is stressing you?” The conversation unfolds, and 20 minutes later she is calmer and able to sleep. The supportive voice that calmed her? A large language model, or LLM, chatbot.

While this is a hypothetical scenario, it represents…The Conversation


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