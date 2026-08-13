Controlling wild pigs can work if it’s a group effort
By Chris Boyer, Professor and Department Head, Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee
Aaron Smith, Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee
Eunchun Park, Assistant Professor of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, University of Arkansas
The federal government is injecting millions of dollars into efforts to combat feral hogs – and it’s considering spending even more in the coming years. The problem has grown for decades, but our research has found that a recently revived federal effort offers the potential for bringing the hogs under control.
Feral swine roam in 35 states,…
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- Thursday, August 13, 2026