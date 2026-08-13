Extreme weather is making work difficult for many people – this is what needs to change
By Vera Trappmann, Professor in Comparative Employment Relations, University of Leeds
Andrea Taylor, Associate Professor in Risk Communication, University of Leeds
Kexin Geng, Research Fellow, School of Earth, Environment and Sustainability, University of Leeds
Climate change leading to extreme weather events is making life uncomfortable for many UK workers. A new survey reveals the depth of the problem.
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- Thursday, August 13, 2026