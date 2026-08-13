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A-level results: key takeaways for language learning

By Sascha Stollhans, Professor of Language Education and Linguistics, University of Leeds
Exam-entry statistics in the summer tend to prompt debates about the future of language learning in the UK. These are often framed around languages being in crisis: fewer young people study languages than two decades ago, and concerns persist about the UK’s linguistic capacity in an interconnected world.

The…The Conversation


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