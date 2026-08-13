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Why children often eat less in hot weather – and when parents should worry

By Rachel Woods, Associate Professor of Medical Education, University of Nottingham; University of Lincoln
If your child suddenly starts picking at meals during a spell of hot weather, it can be unsettling. But a smaller appetite for a few days can be a normal response to heat, particularly if your child is drinking well, has their usual energy and seems otherwise healthy.

Research directly examining heat and appetite in children is limited. Studies in adults, together with experimental research into the biology of appetite, suggest that warmer…The Conversation


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