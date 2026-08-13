Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why snake venom may have evolved to catch dinner, not for defence

By Bálint Üveges, Research Fellow, Centre for Ecological Research; Bangor University
Wolfgang Wüster, Professor of Zoology, Bangor University
In the animal kingdom, any hunt for a meal or encounter with a predator is a matter of life and death. To survive both, animals have evolved a multitude of weapons, of which venoms may be one of the most widespread and effective.

But building a chemical weapon presents an evolutionary dilemma. Should venom be optimised to disarm prey, or to cause rapid pain to deter predators? Our new study suggests that in snakes,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New laws to make tech companies pay for news will help, but there are 4 key problems
~ A-level results: key takeaways for language learning
~ Don’t know what to do after your exams? Six ways to find your next step
~ Why children often eat less in hot weather – and when parents should worry
~ Got ice-cream brain freeze? Here’s what is happening
~ Russia bets on ballistic missiles to combat the success of Ukraine’s drone warfare
~ Safe havens protect Australian mammals from invasive predators. Why aren’t they working for other animal groups?
~ Why the $2.5 billion Tomago aluminium deal is no ordinary bailout
~ As Brisbane 2032 gets closer, Australian girls are quitting organised sports. What can be done?
~ ‘No, I want Mum!’ Does it feel like your child has a favourite parent?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter