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As Brisbane 2032 gets closer, Australian girls are quitting organised sports. What can be done?

By Alexander Rolfe Best, Lecturer, Sport Business, Edith Cowan University
Girls who are 15 now will be about 21 when Brisbane 2032 rolls around. But many will have walked away from sports by then.The Conversation


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