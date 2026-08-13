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Human Rights Observatory

‘No, I want Mum!’ Does it feel like your child has a favourite parent?

By Tianyi Ma, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
It’s okay if a child occasionally chooses one parent over the other. What matters more is whether the child has reliable relationships with both parents.The Conversation


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