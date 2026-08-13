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Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Albanese doesn’t believe in admitting he’s stuffed up, and it costs him

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
How unfortunate that Peter Malinauskas says he is not interested in running for federal politics. This week once again showed the South Australian premier’s class on the policy front when, after a fact-finding visit to the United States, he announced a state royal commission into Artificial Intelligence.

The federal government recently released a (broad) AI policy. But a detailed inquiry into this revolutionary technology, about to change all our lives, will provide an extra degree of community inclusion.

It will give the public insights from experts and stakeholders into…The Conversation


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