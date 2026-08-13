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Human Rights Observatory

Why does it feel like the US and Iran are stuck in an endless conflict loop?

By Jessica Genauer, Associate Professor in International Relations, UNSW
If you feel a sense of déjà vu with the state of the US–Iran war, you’re not alone.

In recent days, Iran has again demanded the Trump administration lift sanctions on the country, unfreeze Iranian assets and remove its military blockade, in return for Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz. This basically reiterates what the two sides agreed to in a memorandum of understandingThe Conversation


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