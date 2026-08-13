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The media has made Donald Trump look more coherent than he is. It’s called ‘sanewashing’

By Stephen Harrington, Associate Professor, School of Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Ella Chorazy, Senior Research Associate, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Timothy Graham, Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology
On September 5 2024, after giving a speech about his economic plans for the United States, Donald Trump was asked what he would do, if re-elected president, to make childcare more affordable.

Trump then offered a nonsensical, 374-word response:

well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down – you know, I was somebody – we had Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter, Ivanka, was so impactful on that issue. It’s a very important…The Conversation


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