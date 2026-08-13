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Human Rights Observatory

Why Meta is paying for controversial content – and what that means for the posts you see

By Toija Cinque, Associate Professor, Communications (Digital Media), Deakin University
Paying for engaging content is not the same as intending to fund extremism, but it creates a risk that harmful content will benefit.The Conversation


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