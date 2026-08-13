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Break of Day’s tribute to invisible labour of working-class Australians is ultimately disappointing

By Kate Hunter, Senior Lecturer in Art and Performance, Deakin University
What do we owe the people who raised us, and what does that debt cost us in return? For those who work themselves to the bone keeping a family afloat, when does sacrifice tip into self-erasure?

Break Of Day, a new play by Steve Rodgers, examines the lives of ordinary, working-class Australians who strive and schlep against all odds to make ends meet. A semi-autobiographical work, the play is a tribute to the essential and often invisible labour of supermarket workers, cleaners, nurses and others who keep the country running.

The script first came across director Sarah Goodes’…The Conversation


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