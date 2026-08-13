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A new ADHD drug targets three brain chemicals instead of two. Here’s what that means

By Jack Janetzki, Lecturer in Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Adelaide University
Lisa Kalisch Ellett, Research Fellow, Quality Use of Medicines and Pharmacy Research Centre, Adelaide University
A new medicine for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has just entered the treatment toolbox: centanafadine, a once-a-day tablet sold under the brand name Simtriyo.

It has been approved in the United States for adults and children aged six years and older but isn’t yet available in Australia.

So how does it work? How is it different to other ADHD medications? And what are the potential side effects?


It belongs to a new class of ADHD…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
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