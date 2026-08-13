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Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Investigate Deaths of Woman, Girl in Police Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police officer stands guard in Peshawar, Pakistan, August 5, 2023. © 2023 Mohammad Sajjad/AP Photo (London) – Pakistani authorities should ensure a prompt, independent, and transparent criminal investigation into the deaths on August 5, 2026, of a woman and a 17-year-old girl in police custody in Lahore, Punjab province, Human Rights Watch said today.The deaths of the sisters-in-law, identified only as Anmol and Amina, highlight longstanding concerns about torture and other ill-treatment in police custody, particularly of women, and the persistent failure…


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