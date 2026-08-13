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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Cluster Munition Attack on Kyiv a Potential War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Firefighters put out a fire after Russian missiles hit a warehouse in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 5, 2026. © 2026 Dan Bashakov/AP Photo (Kyiv, August 13, 2026) – Russia apparently used cluster munitions contained in at least one ballistic missile in an attack on Kyiv early on August 5, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack reportedly killed three people at a sorting center belonging to Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private courier and mail service, and endangered civilians nearby. The strike was part of a wider Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv…


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