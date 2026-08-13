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Human Rights Observatory

US: Federal Agencies Abandon Civil Rights Duties

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators hold signs in support of voting rights outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2025.  © 2025 Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The Trump administration has gutted federal civil rights enforcement in the United States, leaving the people the laws were built to protect without adequate remedies, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 112-page report, “Remedies Abandoned: US Civil Rights Enforcement Under the Trump Administration,” documents the administration’s efforts to unravel…


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