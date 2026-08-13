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Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Forcibly Disappear 6 Rights Workers

By Human Rights Watch
(New York, August 12, 2026) – Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have forcibly disappeared six staff members of the nongovernmental group Women and Children Legal Research Foundation (WCLRF) for nearly a month, Human Rights Watch said today. The Taliban have provided no information on the whereabouts of the organization’s leadership team, who were arrested in Kabul on July 18, 2026. The Women and Children Legal Research Foundation delivers assistance programs and conducts research and advocacy on women and children’s rights. The Taliban authorities should permit family members and legal counsel…


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