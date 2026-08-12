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One Nation has long claimed to represent the ‘working class’ – and that makes it a serious threat to Labor

By Emily Foley, Postdoctoral research fellow, Flinders University; University of Canberra
Josh Sunman, Associate Lecturer in Public Policy, Flinders University
One Nation has staked its claim to being the working class party of choice, arguing Labor has long left the ‘battlers’ behind.The Conversation


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