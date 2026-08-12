Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese government set to pass new media bargaining code

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government is set to legislate a new media bargaining code to make tech companies pay for the news journalism they reuse.

This follows discussions between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Angus Taylor this week and some tweaks to the exposure draft.

The News Bargaining Incentive and the News Journalism Payments bills will be introduced to parliament on Thursday. Under the scheme, companies will be forced to pay a tax based on their Australian digital advertising revenue if they fail to strike deals with Australian publishers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For refugees to the US, discrimination can make healthcare harder to get
~ Executive order on vaccines bypasses an evidence-based process that has kept kids safe
~ Green roofs can help cool cities in the summer heat, but building them is only the first step – many don’t survive
~ Netanyahu rejects Trump’s Gaza roadmap – history tells us Israel may be planning to stay
~ As oil profits skyrocket, calls for windfall taxes rise
~ Layoffs tied to AI hurt worker productivity – and the reason may surprise managers
~ What it’s like to discover an ancient Egyptian tomb – and the race against time to preserve it
~ Is hope back? Why it’s such an important part of Andy Burnham’s big plan
~ Putting out wildfires: how peat restoration has reduced fire risk in Indonesia’s tropical forests
~ How Gen Z and India’s Cockroach Janata Party are successfully challenging Narendra Modi
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter