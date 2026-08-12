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Human Rights Observatory

WA police is using live facial recognition to make arrests. This trial is testing privacy law

By Nicola Lockhart, Lecturer and Course Coordinator - Counter Terrorism, Intelligence & Security Science, Edith Cowan University
On June 22, Western Australian police became the nation’s first law enforcement agency to use live facial recognition technology to find persons of interest.

The trial involves a clearly marked van with cameras driving around Perth and Mandurah. It scans the faces of everyone it passes, comparing them against a watchlist of about 4,000 people. It includes those…The Conversation


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