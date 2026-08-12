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Did you know there’s a vast reef network off the north coast of Australia? Few do – and that’s a problem

By Emma F. Camp, Future Reefs Team Leader, University of Technology Sydney
Ariel K. Pezner, Chancellor's Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Dane P. G. Wattle, PhD student, Marine Biology, University of Technology Sydney
Australia is famous for its coral reefs, including the Great Barrier Reef on the east coast and Ningaloo Reef in the west. Both World Heritage-listed reefs attract thousands of visitors each year.

But there’s another vast network of coral reefs in Australia that few people know about. More than 1,000 uncharted northern coral reefs were recently identified using satellite imagery along the


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