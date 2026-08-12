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Human Rights Observatory

Michigan’s local election officials are confident in voting integrity ahead of November’s midterm election

By Stephanie Leiser, Lecturer in Public Policy, University of Michigan
Local officials across Michigan are highly confident in their ability to administer an accurate election this November, according to a report on election integrity my team published on Aug. 12, 2026. They also voiced concerns about rising disinformation and costs.

“We work very hard at our elections and resent all the negative comments about insecure or fraudulent elections,” one local official said in the report,…The Conversation


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