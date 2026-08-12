Toronto students who live in residence get better grades, study finds
By Kiana Basiri, Assistant Professor, Real Estate Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Cynthia Holmes, Dean, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Shelagh McCartney, Professor, Urban and Regional Planning, Toronto Metropolitan University
Ximena Rosenvasser, Architecture and Urbanism Researcher, Toronto Metropolitan University
A study of more than 750,000 student records from four Toronto universities finds that living in residence is linked to better grades and higher satisfaction, especially for first-year students.
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- Wednesday, August 12, 2026