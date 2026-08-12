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How can governments tackle poverty when climate change, conflict and economic shocks hit all at once?

By Vidya Diwakar, Deputy Director, CPAN; Research Fellow, IDS, Institute of Development Studies
Multiple and often overlapping crises such as floods or drought due to climate change, violent conflict and economic instability are creating new forms of vulnerability. Collectively they’re known as a polycrisis. These have severe effects on countries in sub-Saharan Africa with high poverty levels where weak…The Conversation


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