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Five foods that can help keep children hydrated during a heatwave

By Rachel Woods, Associate Professor, University of Nottingham; University of Lincoln
Struggling to get children to drink enough in hot weather? Water-rich foods can help top up their fluid intake alongside regular drinks.The Conversation


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