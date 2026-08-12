Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How warfare has been ‘gamified’ in Ukraine

By Md Azmeary Ferdoush, Lecturer in Human Geography, Loughborough University
Sarah Mills, Professor of Human Geography, Loughborough University
Where can you score 12 points for killing a Russian soldier in a drone attack, 20 for damaging a tank and up to 50 for destroying a mobile rocket system? Not on the latest video game, but rather through Ukraine’s Army of Drones Bonus (ADB) programme.

Launched shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, before being revamped in 2025, the ADB programme is where points win prizes. Military units can use the points and virtual tokens they have accrued to buy drones and other frontline equipment…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For refugees to the US, discrimination can make healthcare harder to get
~ Executive order on vaccines bypasses an evidence-based process that has kept kids safe
~ Green roofs can help cool cities in the summer heat, but building them is only the first step – many don’t survive
~ Netanyahu rejects Trump’s Gaza roadmap – history tells us Israel may be planning to stay
~ As oil profits skyrocket, calls for windfall taxes rise
~ Layoffs tied to AI hurt worker productivity – and the reason may surprise managers
~ What it’s like to discover an ancient Egyptian tomb – and the race against time to preserve it
~ Is hope back? Why it’s such an important part of Andy Burnham’s big plan
~ Putting out wildfires: how peat restoration has reduced fire risk in Indonesia’s tropical forests
~ How Gen Z and India’s Cockroach Janata Party are successfully challenging Narendra Modi
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter