We built a $10 soil test, then a virtual reality platform to take it around the world
By Mohammed Elmorsy, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, MacEwan University
Samuel Mugo, Professor & Associate Dean, Development, Department of Physical Sciences, MacEwan University
The advantage of virtual reality training is scalability. The same experience can be delivered in many countries simultaneously, without need for travel.
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- Wednesday, August 12, 2026