Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How animals prepare for war

By Josh Arbon, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Zoology, University of Cambridge
Battles between rival groups are a story as old as time. This sounds like a human story, but it is also one that is playing out across nature.

Conflict between groups of animals competing for territory and resources is widespread, and contests between animals can be dangerous. Getting ambushed, especially by a larger or more powerful group, can have disastrous consequences.

However, conflict is sometimes unavoidable.

Emerging research shows war preparations are not a trait unique to humans.

A…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ For refugees to the US, discrimination can make healthcare harder to get
~ Executive order on vaccines bypasses an evidence-based process that has kept kids safe
~ Green roofs can help cool cities in the summer heat, but building them is only the first step – many don’t survive
~ Netanyahu rejects Trump’s Gaza roadmap – history tells us Israel may be planning to stay
~ As oil profits skyrocket, calls for windfall taxes rise
~ Layoffs tied to AI hurt worker productivity – and the reason may surprise managers
~ What it’s like to discover an ancient Egyptian tomb – and the race against time to preserve it
~ Is hope back? Why it’s such an important part of Andy Burnham’s big plan
~ Putting out wildfires: how peat restoration has reduced fire risk in Indonesia’s tropical forests
~ How Gen Z and India’s Cockroach Janata Party are successfully challenging Narendra Modi
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter