Is this the world’s oldest image of a mind-altering plant?
By Benjamin Pothier, Researcher in Anthropology, Ethnobotany and Art History, Space Artist and Human Factors Specialist in Crewed Space Missions, Fellow International of the Explorers Club., University of Plymouth
A painted panel deep in a Spanish cave may push the human relationship with mind-altering plants back thousands of years, earlier than anything previously known.
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- Wednesday, August 12, 2026