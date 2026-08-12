AI-designed viruses are a test of whether biosecurity can keep pace
By Tuck Seng Wong, Professor of Biomanufacturing, School of Chemical, Materials and Biological Engineering, University of Sheffield
Kang Lan Tee, Associate Professor, School of Chemical, Materials and Biological Engineering, University of Sheffield
From AI models to synthetic DNA screening and outbreak surveillance, there are several points where emerging biological risks could be reduced.
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- Wednesday, August 12, 2026