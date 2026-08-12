Putting out wildfires: how peat restoration has reduced fire risk in Indonesia’s tropical forests
By Resti Salmayenti, Postgraduate Researcher, Tropical Peatland Restoration, University of Leeds; IPB University
Dominick Spracklen, Professor of Biosphere-Atmosphere Interactions, University of Leeds
Joseph Holden, Professor and Chair of Physical Geography, Director of water@leeds, University of Leeds
Peatland fires in Indonesia pose a major threat to habitats, wildlife and people. That risk is exacerbated by the country’s periodic El Niño warming phases, which bring prolonged drought.
Massive fires have occurred in all the recent El Niño years, including 2015, 2019 and 2023. With a major El Niño building this year, there are serious concerns that Indonesia is in store for another severe fire season.
Preventing these fires…
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- Wednesday, August 12, 2026