Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putting out wildfires: how peat restoration has reduced fire risk in Indonesia’s tropical forests

By Resti Salmayenti, Postgraduate Researcher, Tropical Peatland Restoration, University of Leeds; IPB University
Dominick Spracklen, Professor of Biosphere-Atmosphere Interactions, University of Leeds
Joseph Holden, Professor and Chair of Physical Geography, Director of water@leeds, University of Leeds
Peatland fires in Indonesia pose a major threat to habitats, wildlife and people. That risk is exacerbated by the country’s periodic El Niño warming phases, which bring prolonged drought.

Massive fires have occurred in all the recent El Niño years, including 2015, 2019 and 2023. With a major El Niño building this year, there are serious concerns that Indonesia is in store for another severe fire season.

Preventing these firesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Starwashing’: How space companies use the greenwashing playbook while engaging in environmentally damaging practices
~ For refugees to the US, discrimination can make healthcare harder to get
~ Executive order on vaccines bypasses an evidence-based process that has kept kids safe
~ Green roofs can help cool cities in the summer heat, but building them is only the first step – many don’t survive
~ Netanyahu rejects Trump’s Gaza roadmap – history tells us Israel may be planning to stay
~ As oil profits skyrocket, calls for windfall taxes rise
~ Layoffs tied to AI hurt worker productivity – and the reason may surprise managers
~ What it’s like to discover an ancient Egyptian tomb – and the race against time to preserve it
~ Is hope back? Why it’s such an important part of Andy Burnham’s big plan
~ How Gen Z and India’s Cockroach Janata Party are successfully challenging Narendra Modi
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter