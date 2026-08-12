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Human Rights Observatory

Why Trump’s MMR vaccine order is the latest public health disaster, with effects set to last years

By Jeffrey Braithwaite, Professor of Health Systems Research and Founding Director, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University
Trump’s latest executive order is set to lead to delayed vaccinations, falling coverage and a resurgence of diseases once brought under control.The Conversation


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