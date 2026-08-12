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Would you throw away brand new clothes? Retailers in Europe are now banned from destroying unsold stock

By Alice Payne, Professor and Dean of the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT, RMIT University
Yassie Samie, Postdoctoral Researcher in Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University
Burn it, slash it, bury it – this is what clothing brands have been doing for years with their unsold stock.

But in the European Union, this is now changing. New rules banning the destruction of unsold garments have come into force. These mean brands must find alternative pathways for their unsold stock such as resale and donation. They must also declare on their websites their…The Conversation


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