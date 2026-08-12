Trump’s net approval is near record low, with Democrats favoured to gain control of Congress at midterms
By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Since the Iran war resumed, Donald Trump’s net approval has dropped back, and he’s now at a near record low below -20, putting him below other past presidents at this point in their terms.
Midterm elections will be held on November 3. Democrats are the slight favourites to gain control of both chambers of Congress. They lead the generic ballot by 6.7 points.
While the US stock market has continued to surge, there was a weak jobs report last Friday.
Trump’s ratings
In analyst Nate…
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- Tuesday, August 11, 2026